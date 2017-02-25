Após nova morte de surfista, Kelly Slater pede 'abate' de tubarões em ilha francesa

Onze vezes campeão mundial e considerado o maior nome do surfe na história, Kelly Slater é uma unanimidade para quem defende esportes aquáticos. Porém, por causa de uma polêmica declaração, ele criou problemas com ambientalistas e está recebendo muitas críticas por isso. Na ocasião, o norte-americano estava lamentando a morte do surfista Alexandre Naussance, de 26 anos, vítima de um ataque de tubarão na Ilha Reunião, na França e defendeu que a espécie fosse "abatida" do local.

"Honestamente, eu não vou ser o mais querido por dizer isso, mas é necessário que haja um sério abate diário na Ilha Reunião. Há um claro desequilíbrio acontecendo no oceano lá. Se o mundo inteiro tivesse essa taxa de ataque, ninguém usaria o oceano e literalmente milhões de pessoas estariam morrendo assim. O governo francês precisa descobrir isso o mais cedo possível. 20 ataques desde 2011?", disse Slater, no Instagram, homenageando Naussance e os outros sete surfistas que perderam a vida nesses 20 ataques de tubarão.

Depois de uma repercussão negativa e ser acusado até mesmo de hipocrisia, pois sempre foi um grande defensor da natureza e dos oceanos, ele se defendeu, dizendo que uma espécie específica de tubarão é que tem que ser extinta do local, "abrindo espaço" para outras criaturas: "Eu não estava defendendo uma destruição de nenhuma espécie. Na verdade, há chances de muitas outras espécies de tubarões e outros seres do mar que poderiam prosperar sem a abundância de "tubarões-cabeça-chata" devastando o ambiente local na Ilha Reunião. Não se trata de me divertir e estar sendo egoísta com o meu esporte", completou.