Após nova morte de surfista, Kelly Slater pede 'abate' de tubarões em ilha francesa

Onze vezes campeão mundial e considerado o maior nome do surfe na história, Kelly Slater é uma unanimidade para quem defende esportes aquáticos. Porém, por causa de uma polêmica declaração, ele criou problemas com ambientalistas e está recebendo muitas críticas por isso. Na ocasião, o norte-americano estava lamentando a morte do surfista Alexandre Naussance, de 26 anos, vítima de um ataque de tubarão na Ilha Reunião, na França e defendeu que a espécie fosse "abatida" do local.
"Honestamente, eu não vou ser o mais querido por dizer isso, mas é necessário que haja um sério abate diário na Ilha Reunião. Há um claro desequilíbrio acontecendo no oceano lá. Se o mundo inteiro tivesse essa taxa de ataque, ninguém usaria o oceano e literalmente milhões de pessoas estariam morrendo assim. O governo francês precisa descobrir isso o mais cedo possível. 20 ataques desde 2011?", disse Slater, no Instagram, homenageando Naussance e os outros sete surfistas que perderam a vida nesses 20 ataques de tubarão.
Please say what you feel you need to say to me below. I promise I'll read all the comments and respond if I can. I have been an environmental activist and voice for more campaigns than I can remember. I've worked with Rhinos in South Africa to bring awareness and education to the poaching issues they experience. I've been a vocal opponent to #SharkFinning and find it a despicable practice which has no place in our world. I've worked with the @bosfoundation and raised funds for the protection and awareness around the plight of the Orangutans. I want to become vegan due to the treatment and slaughter of the most defenseless and innocent animals on this planet. I produce clothing from discarded fishing nets to help clean up the mess left behind by fishing industry. My heart is in the right place but now I am being vehemently attacked by the people I have most identified with for the majority of my life. Humans are the biggest threat to life on earth as most creatures know it. But they are also the most capable and able to fix the issues we face. My comments were in reaction to another death of a kid following his passion. I know more about this issues than 99+% of people commenting yet I still don't know enough. I was in no way advocating for a worldwide destruction of any species. In fact, there's a chance many more species of sharks and other sea life could thrive without the over abundance of bull sharks in Reunion Island ravaging the local environment. This is not about me having fun and being selfish for my sport. This is a human and environmental issue. Attacking me will do no good in the conversation that will continue to need to happen for resolution around this topic. I have never personally killed even a single shark in my lifetime and am not fronting an effort to do so. So say what you need to say and let's get on with where this needs to go. Maybe something good will come of it.
Depois de uma repercussão negativa e ser acusado até mesmo de hipocrisia, pois sempre foi um grande defensor da natureza e dos oceanos, ele se defendeu, dizendo que uma espécie específica de tubarão é que tem que ser extinta do local, "abrindo espaço" para outras criaturas: "Eu não estava defendendo uma destruição de nenhuma espécie. Na verdade, há chances de muitas outras espécies de tubarões e outros seres do mar que poderiam prosperar sem a abundância de "tubarões-cabeça-chata" devastando o ambiente local na Ilha Reunião. Não se trata de me divertir e estar sendo egoísta com o meu esporte", completou.