Derrotado por Anderson Silva usa Ray Charles para ironizar árbitros do UFC

A vitória de Anderson Silva para cima do norte-americano Derek Brunson continua rendendo muitas polêmicas. Depois de Dana White, chefão do UFC, dizer que o resultado foi injusto, o próprio derrotado decidiu se manifestar e, para isso, usou uma foto de Ray Charles e Stevie Wonder, cantores cegos, para ironizar os árbitros da luta.
I knew it smh... #UFC208 pic.twitter.com/TXopY8yRLI — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
Além da montagem, Brunson ainda retuitou inúmeros fãs e até mesmo alguns lutadores, que se mostraram inconformados com o resultado, que acabou com um jejum de quatro anos de Anderson Silva sem vencer uma luta no UFC.
Oh I get it now...@SpiderAnderson controlled the fight right??? Oh wait... I think @DerekBrunson did... pic.twitter.com/aYCV4y2RXl — Mike Harmon (@mikeharm12) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
The judges did it again. I thought Brunson did a great job and won that fight. Anderson liked good, he just got out worked. — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
That sucks for a very talented @DerekBrunson and for a struggling @ChasSkelly bank account! Terrible decision....terrible — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
There is no question that @DerekBrunson won that fight. #UFC208 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
Anderson is legend everybody love him include myself but @DerekBrunson won that fight and it was clear sorry bro — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
Must respect @SpiderAnderson thanks 4 the fight.It was an honor.I disagree w/ the judges but you're still my fav. of all time! @ufc #UFC208 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) 12 de fevereiro de 2017
Rewatched @DerekBrunson this morning and announcers thought Brunson was winning 2 rounds to 0 going into 3rd. I think they got it right! — Jack Baldwin (@jackbaldwin1972) 12 de fevereiro de 2017