Derrotado por Anderson Silva usa Ray Charles para ironizar árbitros do UFC

Derek Brunson ficou revoltado com a derrota para o brasileiro de 41 anos

O Estado de S.Paulo

A vitória de Anderson Silva para cima do norte-americano Derek Brunson continua rendendo muitas polêmicas. Depois de Dana White, chefão do UFC, dizer que o resultado foi injusto, o próprio derrotado decidiu se manifestar e, para isso, usou uma foto de Ray Charles e Stevie Wonder, cantores cegos, para ironizar os árbitros da luta.

Além da montagem, Brunson ainda retuitou inúmeros fãs e até mesmo alguns lutadores, que se mostraram inconformados com o resultado, que acabou com um jejum de quatro anos de Anderson Silva sem vencer uma luta no UFC.

