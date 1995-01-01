Derrotado por Anderson Silva usa Ray Charles para ironizar árbitros do UFC

A vitória de Anderson Silva para cima do norte-americano Derek Brunson continua rendendo muitas polêmicas. Depois de Dana White, chefão do UFC, dizer que o resultado foi injusto, o próprio derrotado decidiu se manifestar e, para isso, usou uma foto de Ray Charles e Stevie Wonder, cantores cegos, para ironizar os árbitros da luta.

Além da montagem, Brunson ainda retuitou inúmeros fãs e até mesmo alguns lutadores, que se mostraram inconformados com o resultado, que acabou com um jejum de quatro anos de Anderson Silva sem vencer uma luta no UFC.

The judges did it again. I thought Brunson did a great job and won that fight. Anderson liked good, he just got out worked. — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) 12 de fevereiro de 2017

That sucks for a very talented @DerekBrunson and for a struggling @ChasSkelly bank account! Terrible decision....terrible — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) 12 de fevereiro de 2017

Anderson is legend everybody love him include myself but @DerekBrunson won that fight and it was clear sorry bro — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) 12 de fevereiro de 2017

Must respect @SpiderAnderson thanks 4 the fight.It was an honor.I disagree w/ the judges but you're still my fav. of all time! @ufc #UFC208 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) 12 de fevereiro de 2017