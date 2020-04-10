Stephen Curry liga para fã enfermeira para agradecer por luta contra covid-19

Relacionadas
Shelby Delaney, enfermeira norte-americana, recebeu uma ligação especial na última terça-feira: ninguém menos que o astro da NBA e do Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, a estava chamando para agradecer-lhe pelo trabalho na luta contra o novo coronavírus. O jogador também queria inspirar a ela e aos colegas do hospital Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, em Oakland.
Delaney estava preparada: por baixo do uniforme de enfermeira, estava usando a camisa do Golden State Warriors; também utilizava o tênis da linha do jogador e uma touca com o logotipo da franquia em que Curry joga.
"Foi um dos momentos mais legais da minha vida. Pude falar com meu herói, Stephen Curry. Ele agradeceu a mim e aos meus colegas pelo nosso trabalho duro na linha de frente durante a pandemia. E eu pude finalmente agradecê-lo por toda a inspiração e força que ele vem me dando durante anos", afirmou a enfermeira após o contato do ídolo. Ela é tão fã do jogador que chegou a se casar utilizando um tênis da linha de Curry.
“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing.”@StephenCurry30 Facetimed a nurse who wore his jersey under her hospital gear as motivation to show his appreciation for her work.
A lovely touch from the @warriors superstar.
Shelby Delaney pic.twitter.com/kyAellFuSR — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) April 9, 2020
Embora a conversa tenha durado apenas seis minutos, ela se sentiu feliz e mais forte por aquilo. "Ele me deu excelentes conselhos sobre ser positiva e gentil durante tempos difíceis, que acho que pode ser aplicado por todos nós nesses dias", relatou Delaney.
A temporada da NBA está suspensa, o que não é exatamente ruim para o Golden State Warriors: após participar das últimas cinco finais e conquistar três títulos, a equipe era a última colocada entre 15 times na conferência oeste, já praticamente sem chances de ir aos playoffs. Curry esteve lesionado durante boa parte da temporada.
As many of you know, I am an ICU nurse at Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA. These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce. On Monday morning as I was getting ready for work, I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution. What I quickly realized is that there is strength in numbers, and that I have a team of people surrounding me that are eager to help, but just need some direction. So if you want to help us fight this battle, here’s how: 1. Make Face Shields: We need eye protecting face shields that we can comfortably wear over our masks while caring for patients. See second picture for step by step instructions from the manufacturer on how to make these face shields, and here is the link to their website: https://www.delve.com/assets/documents/OPEN-SOURCE-FACE-SHIELD-DRAWING-v1.PDF 2. Sew Surgical Caps: We need surgical caps to protect our hair from contamination. If you are able to sew, see third picture for a template on how to make cloth surgical caps (pattern by Larissa Fontenot) 3. Donate masks, painters suits, gloves, bleach wipes, and hand sanitizer 4. Donate meals or coffee to hospital workers (it really helps boost morale!) 5. And of course, please continue to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and eat lots of fruits and vegetables to stay healthy! There IS strength in numbers and if we come together, we can beat COVID-19! Please share and repost, as Bay Area hospitals are expected to have a large surge in the next two weeks! Stay safe and remember to be kind to one another! -Shelby *If you make any of the needed items above, have any donations or questions, please email me at covidwarriors510@gmail.com and we can schedule a no-contact pickup*