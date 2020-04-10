Stephen Curry liga para fã enfermeira para agradecer por luta contra covid-19

Shelby Delaney, enfermeira norte-americana, recebeu uma ligação especial na última terça-feira: ninguém menos que o astro da NBA e do Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, a estava chamando para agradecer-lhe pelo trabalho na luta contra o novo coronavírus. O jogador também queria inspirar a ela e aos colegas do hospital Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, em Oakland.

Delaney estava preparada: por baixo do uniforme de enfermeira, estava usando a camisa do Golden State Warriors; também utilizava o tênis da linha do jogador e uma touca com o logotipo da franquia em que Curry joga.

"Foi um dos momentos mais legais da minha vida. Pude falar com meu herói, Stephen Curry. Ele agradeceu a mim e aos meus colegas pelo nosso trabalho duro na linha de frente durante a pandemia. E eu pude finalmente agradecê-lo por toda a inspiração e força que ele vem me dando durante anos", afirmou a enfermeira após o contato do ídolo. Ela é tão fã do jogador que chegou a se casar utilizando um tênis da linha de Curry.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing.”@StephenCurry30 Facetimed a nurse who wore his jersey under her hospital gear as motivation to show his appreciation for her work. A lovely touch from the @warriors superstar. Shelby Delaney pic.twitter.com/kyAellFuSR — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) April 9, 2020

Embora a conversa tenha durado apenas seis minutos, ela se sentiu feliz e mais forte por aquilo. "Ele me deu excelentes conselhos sobre ser positiva e gentil durante tempos difíceis, que acho que pode ser aplicado por todos nós nesses dias", relatou Delaney.

A temporada da NBA está suspensa, o que não é exatamente ruim para o Golden State Warriors: após participar das últimas cinco finais e conquistar três títulos, a equipe era a última colocada entre 15 times na conferência oeste, já praticamente sem chances de ir aos playoffs. Curry esteve lesionado durante boa parte da temporada.