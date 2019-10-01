Namorada de Marta apoia campanha de prevenção ao câncer de mama

A zagueira Toni Deion, colega de time e namorada da brasileira Marta, usou as redes sociais nesta terça-feira para apoiar a campanha do Outubro Rosa, em defesa da prevenção ao câncer de mama. Ela postou fotos da cirurgia a que foi submetida no início de agosto após ser diagnosticada com a doença.

"Ao entrarmos em outubro, mês da conscientização do câncer de mama, incentivo todos a serem proativos em sua saúde. Implore os outros ao seu redor para fazer o mesmo. Esta doença não discrimina. Não importa o quão saudável você pensa que é, de onde vem ou até a idade. Pode acontecer com qualquer um", escreveu Toni Deion.

Segundo a jogadora, ela foi submetida a uma dupla mastectomia e reconstrução mamária. "Aceitar como meu corpo seria diferente agora era muito difícil. Especialmente após a primeira remoção das minhas ataduras", disse.

Toni Deion está no Orlando Pride desde 2016, tendo tido um empréstimo de uma temporada ao Canberra United, da Austrália. Aos 29 anos, ela coleciona passagens pelas categorias de base da seleção dos Estados Unidos. O relacionamento com Marta se tornou público em maio de 2019.