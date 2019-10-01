Namorada de Marta apoia campanha de prevenção ao câncer de mama

Relacionadas
A zagueira Toni Deion, colega de time e namorada da brasileira Marta, usou as redes sociais nesta terça-feira para apoiar a campanha do Outubro Rosa, em defesa da prevenção ao câncer de mama. Ela postou fotos da cirurgia a que foi submetida no início de agosto após ser diagnosticada com a doença.
"Ao entrarmos em outubro, mês da conscientização do câncer de mama, incentivo todos a serem proativos em sua saúde. Implore os outros ao seu redor para fazer o mesmo. Esta doença não discrimina. Não importa o quão saudável você pensa que é, de onde vem ou até a idade. Pode acontecer com qualquer um", escreveu Toni Deion.
Segundo a jogadora, ela foi submetida a uma dupla mastectomia e reconstrução mamária. "Aceitar como meu corpo seria diferente agora era muito difícil. Especialmente após a primeira remoção das minhas ataduras", disse.
**Warning: contains graphic photos • • • As we head into October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I encourage you all to be proactive in your health. Implore others around you to do the same. • • This disease does not discriminate. • • It doesn’t matter how healthy you think you are, where you come from, or even age. It can happen to anyone. • • I, as a 29 year old was diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer (ductal carcinoma in situ). • • It wasn’t until my actual surgery (August 2nd) that my doctors also found a small amount of invasive cancer. Leaving me to be categorized as having stage 1 breast cancer. • • Because of my condition I then had a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction. • • Coming to terms with how my body would now be different was very difficult. Especially after the first removal of my bandages. • • After a depressing afternoon of tears and feeling sorry for myself, I quickly told myself to get the “F” over it and move on. I have my life to be grateful for. When many in my position are not as fortunate. • • I’m thankful for listening to my body and intuition. If I would have waited to see a doctor, I could have easily been diagnosed with a higher stage. • • Self exams and recognizing changes in your body are vital and can save your life. As they did mine. • • I’m thankful for the people and doctors I’ve trusted to help me make decisions in this scary time. As a woman and as a professional athlete. • • 3 months later, I’m glad I now have the opportunity to help others in some way. • • I don’t know who needs to hear this, but please don’t wait. Your health is important, in any and every regard. • • #transformationtuesday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #breastcancermonth #outubrorosa
Toni Deion está no Orlando Pride desde 2016, tendo tido um empréstimo de uma temporada ao Canberra United, da Austrália. Aos 29 anos, ela coleciona passagens pelas categorias de base da seleção dos Estados Unidos. O relacionamento com Marta se tornou público em maio de 2019.