Buffon aumenta coleção de camisas de pais e filhos com quem jogou

1997: Marcus Thuram is born in Parma while his dad Lilian Thuram and Gianluigi Buffon were club team-mates ????

2018: Marcus Thuram and Gianluigi Buffon swap shirts after playing against each other in Ligue 1 ????

Woah ?? pic.twitter.com/rRm30Cf5UA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2018