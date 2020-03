Embaixador da OMS, Alisson dá dicas de prevenção do coronavírus em vídeo

I am happy to answer @drtedros call to join @who 's #SafeHands challenge. Now I challenge @mterstegen1 @thiagosilva @filipeluis @taffareloriginal and all of you to join us! #covid_19 #who

A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT