Hamilton posta sobre queimadas e é acusado de fake news por Lucas di Grassi

It is devastating to see our world suffer. The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate and there have been 80% more fires this year compared to last. Scientist refer to the Amazon as the earths lungs as it produces 20% of the oxygen we breath. More than a soccer field is being destroyed every minute everyday, the world needs to come together and help. If you haven’t already, please post about it, it is vital we continue to spark action. @unitednations if there is anything I can do, I’m ready to help in anyway I can. #healtheworld #brazil #pray

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Aug 22, 2019 at 6:43am PDT