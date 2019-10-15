Preocupado com a natureza, Hamilton desabafa: 'Vontade de desistir de tudo'

Contra a proibição dos protestos ambientalista do grupo "Extinction Rebellion", "Rebelião da Extinção", em português, na Inglaterra, o piloto Lewis Hamilton saiu em defesa do meio ambiente e publicou um desabafo nas redes sociais.

"Honestamente, sinto vontade de desistir de tudo. Desligar completamente. Por que se preocupar quando o mundo está tão bagunçado e as pessoas parecem não se importar? Vou dar um tempo para reunir meus pensamentos. Obrigado a vocês que se importam com o mundo", escreveu o pentacampeão mundial de Fórmula 1.

A mensagem de Hamilton foi divulgada após a polícia britânica ameaçar prender os participantes de manifestações na capital de Londres. O piloto afirma que a extinção da raça humana é cada vez mais provável com o "uso exagerado dos seus recursos", que a "educação é chave" e que o ensinamento de que o "consumo de produtos de origem animal é bom" foi uma "mentira contada por centenas de anos".

Vale lembrar que além de se mostrar cada vez mais engajado contra a destruição da natureza, Hamilton também expôs as próprias mudanças no seu estilo de vida. "Parei de comer carne vermelha há dois anos. Geralmente fui pescador na maior parte do ano e agora cortei peixe. Como raça humana, o que estamos fazendo ao mundo... a poluição [proveniente da quantidade de vacas que estão sendo produzidas é incrível. Eles dizem que é mais do que produzimos com nossos voos e carros, o que é meio louco de se pensar. A crueldade é horrível e eu não quero necessariamente apoiar isso e quero viver uma vida mais saudável", declarou.

Veja publicações de Hamilton em defesa do meio ambiente: