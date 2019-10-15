Preocupado com a natureza, Hamilton desabafa: 'Vontade de desistir de tudo'

Relacionadas
Contra a proibição dos protestos ambientalista do grupo "Extinction Rebellion", "Rebelião da Extinção", em português, na Inglaterra, o piloto Lewis Hamilton saiu em defesa do meio ambiente e publicou um desabafo nas redes sociais.
"Honestamente, sinto vontade de desistir de tudo. Desligar completamente. Por que se preocupar quando o mundo está tão bagunçado e as pessoas parecem não se importar? Vou dar um tempo para reunir meus pensamentos. Obrigado a vocês que se importam com o mundo", escreveu o pentacampeão mundial de Fórmula 1.
A mensagem de Hamilton foi divulgada após a polícia britânica ameaçar prender os participantes de manifestações na capital de Londres. O piloto afirma que a extinção da raça humana é cada vez mais provável com o "uso exagerado dos seus recursos", que a "educação é chave" e que o ensinamento de que o "consumo de produtos de origem animal é bom" foi uma "mentira contada por centenas de anos".
Vale lembrar que além de se mostrar cada vez mais engajado contra a destruição da natureza, Hamilton também expôs as próprias mudanças no seu estilo de vida. "Parei de comer carne vermelha há dois anos. Geralmente fui pescador na maior parte do ano e agora cortei peixe. Como raça humana, o que estamos fazendo ao mundo... a poluição [proveniente da quantidade de vacas que estão sendo produzidas é incrível. Eles dizem que é mais do que produzimos com nossos voos e carros, o que é meio louco de se pensar. A crueldade é horrível e eu não quero necessariamente apoiar isso e quero viver uma vida mais saudável", declarou.
Veja publicações de Hamilton em defesa do meio ambiente:
How are any of these humans just standing there thinking this is ok. This is not in anyway shape or form ok. This is disgusting and Denmark, you need to put a stop to this! #Repost @karmagawa ・・・ ⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN! Repost from @hugoclementk Yesterday, shooting for @francetvslash, I had one of the most difficult moments of my professional life. With @victor_peressetchensky and @seashepherdfrance we witnessed the killing of around 100 pilot whales in the Faroe Islands, the autonomous province of Denmark. These ultra-social and very gentle animals are protected by the Bern Convention on Wildlife. The Faroese eat dolphin meat and defend a tradition called "Grindadrap", which allowed their ancestors to survive in a hostile climate. Today, their supermarkets are full of food of all kinds, the population does not lack anything, but the dolphin hunting persists anyway. On average, 800 cetaceans are killed each year in the Faroe Islands. A few days ago, I plunged alongside @guillaumenery with pilot whales in the Mediterranean...They had been so curious, so welcoming. Complete report to follow in a few weeks — WE MUST END THIS ANIMAL CRUELTY NOW! Please share this important post and help the world see what’s happening here as once we spread enough awareness and there is enough public outcry then barbaric traditions like this will stop once and for all. Please share this post with your followers and tag people, celebrities and news media that need to see it and let’s get the word out to stop this cruelty from happening in the future! #endanimalcruelty #savethewhales #savethedolphins #karmagawa
WE HAVE TO DO MORE!!! #Repost @karmagawa ・・・ Repost from @savethereef URGENT CRISIS, Please Share: Bottled Water Drinkers Could Consume Up to 640,000 Microplastics a Year! A new report is finding that our water bottles are not safe from microplastic pollution. The Plus Plastic report by @orbmedia reveals how much plastic is in our favorite water bottles. More specifically, these plastics are called microplastics. According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, microplastics are any type of plastic fragment that is less than five millimeters in length, and they are everywhere. Nestlé Pure Life was the brand with the most microplastics, about 10,390 particles per liter. Second worst was Indian bottled water provider Bisleri with 5,230 particles per liter. Thereafter, were Gerolsteiner (5,160), Aqua (4,713), Epura (2,267) and Aquafina (1,295). San Pellegrino was found to have the least amount of microplastics with a mere 74 per liter, followed by Evian (256), Dasani (335), Wahaha (731) and Minalba (863). So, Nestlé Pure Life drinkers could be consuming a staggering 640,024 microplastics a year. And the numbers aren't much better for other brands. Bisleri drinkers could be consuming up to 322,168 microplastics a year. Gerolsteiner (317,856), Aqua (290,321), Epura (139,647), Aquafina (79,772), Minalba (53,161), Wahaha (45,030), Dasani (20,636), Evian (15,770) and San Pellegrino (4,558). TRULY INSANE, WE MUST DO BETTER so please share this post with your followers and help us spread awareness about this URGENT issue before it gets even worse! #saveourseas #endplasticpollution #karmagawa #savethereef
#Repost @karmagawa ・・・ ⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Repost from @chancellordavid Vietnam is one of the world’s largest consumers of rhino horn, contributing to the continued poaching of rhinos in the wild. Last year in Africa 1,100 rhinos were killed by poachers. In 2015, the Government of Vietnam increased sanctions on the illegal trade and use of rhino horns. And, through a variety of campaigns, conservation organisations have tried to educate Vietnamese consumers about Africa’s rhino poaching crisis and the uselessness of rhino horn in medications treating various ailments including hangovers, fever, gout and potentially terminal illnesses, like cancer or stroke. Some people also gave it to terminally ill relatives to console them and show that they had done everything in their power to help them. In a recent study it was found that consumers preferred wild rhino horn over farmed rhino horn, and that they weren’t affected by stigma or concerns about rhino populations. The killing of rhinos in Africa was seen as a remote issue, something that happened far away, out of their influence because they didn’t kill the rhinos themselves. If we are to succeed at all its vital that we strive to promote behaviour change via grassroots education. We need to be clear that the demand for rhino horn is not only costing the lives of rhino, but also the lives of those who dedicate their lives to protecting them. A dead father is also extinct to his family and equally a result of their demand for rhino horn - a ranger hurries from the scene of a poaching with a freshly severed horn, at dawn a poacher lies dead his hand resting on his G3 rifle, rangers remove the horn from a poached rhino, blood drips from a police vehicle carrying bodies to the morgue - all from work in northern Kenya - #withbutterfliesandwarriors @natgeo @thephotosociety @everydayextinction #conservation #endextinction
It is devastating to see our world suffer. The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate and there have been 80% more fires this year compared to last. Scientist refer to the Amazon as the earths lungs as it produces 20% of the oxygen we breath. More than a soccer field is being destroyed every minute everyday, the world needs to come together and help. If you haven’t already, please post about it, it is vital we continue to spark action. @unitednations if there is anything I can do, I’m ready to help in anyway I can. #healtheworld #brazil #pray