Gabi Garcia se ajoelha e chora após ficar 12,7kg acima do peso; assista

Depois de não bater o peso por uma diferença de 12,7kg, a brasileira Gabi Garcia pediu desculpas no ringue do Rizin. Pela falha da lutadora, o combate contra Shinobu Kandori, de 53 anos, foi cancelado no Japão.

“Só digo desculpas por tudo isso. É a primeira vez que isso aconteceu na minha vida, mas passei por problemas três semanas antes da luta e achei que tinha me recuperado. Mas, no meu primeiro treino aqui, meu nariz sangrou e minha pressão alta. Tive muitos problemas”, alegou Gabi.

A atleta chegou a chorar enquanto tentava explicar o que aconteceu. “Estou tão triste e chorando muito, porque é a primeira vez que entro por este caminho dos fundos", conta.

Para mostrar que estava arrependida, Gabi ainda se ajoelhou enquanto pedia desculpas à organização japonesa. Kandori acompanhou de perto da cena.

Nas redes sociais, a brasileira divulgou fotos para provar que não estava metindo sobre o seu drama para cortar o peso.

Veja os vídeos: